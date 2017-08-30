Mississippi flag fight under review by the U.S. Supreme Court

Mississippi's flag is now on the U.S. Supreme Court's radar. There's an ongoing legal battle to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery. It's on to the next step since a federal district judge and the appeals court dismissed it.

Grenada-based attorney Carlos Moore is taking his flag fight to Washington, D.C.



"We have never given up," said Moore. "We have never wavered because we expected the fight to be tough. If it was easy, it would've been done a long time ago. This flag has been up since 1894."



The court requested Tuesday that Governor Bryant's attorneys file an argument defending the Confederate battle emblem that appears on the state flag.



"The governor has taken the stance that I was after my 15 minutes of fame and that my lawsuit was frivolous," noted Moore. "What I do know is that the Supreme Court would not have asked for a response if they did not think I had merit to my petition."



Mike Scott is a partner at Reed Smith LLP and is providing pro bono legal counsel to Carlos Moore in this case. He too is hopeful after learning of the court's latest request, and he believes it could line up with the court's attempt to take up issues of broader concern.



"What we've seen over the last month in connection with Confederate statues in particular that makes a pretty clear case for this being important," Scott described. "It is important when the state uses symbols to favor one race or another."



The Governor's attorneys will have until September 28 to file arguments.

When asked for comment, Bryant again said via statement: "My position has not changed. Whatever the state flag is or is not should be decided by Mississippi voters."

