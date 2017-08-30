Can condition of Capitol Street corridor be blamed for the zoo's decline?

As the Jackson Zoo faces declining attendance and funding problems, many are asking about its future.

While rumors swirl about the relocation of the Jackson Zoo, residents came to the council to tell them the city must take some responsibility.



"It saddens me," said Jackson resident Jacqueline Amos. "It really is hurtful to pass through that area when I know its capability."

She shared her concerns about the future of the zoo with the Jackson City Council after attending a meeting with zoo officials Monday. Amos left that session concerned that rumors of the zoo's relocation were true.

The non-profit organization holds closed meetings. The mayor, council, and residents urged the zoo board to open those sessions. Supporters say the big problem leading to the zoo's decline is the condition of the Capitol Street corridor.

"The dilapidated housing, the crime, you know there's prostitution in that area," added Amos. "That should have been resolved and taken care of a long time ago'".

Jackson Zoo Executive Director Beth Poff attended Tuesday's council meeting.

"We do have a master plan for our current site," said Poff. "We've been told we can't raise money for it right there unless we have big improvements in the west Jackson neighborhood and the blights removed and the city's donations increased".

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and council members have pledged support in keeping the zoo in west Jackson and discussed infrastructure improvements in the area. The zoo is a 501 C3 non-profit organization and is not required to hold open meeting and officials said their by-laws would have to be changed for them to do so.

The property on which Livingston Park sits belongs to the City of Jackson.

"The zoo is for everybody. It's not just for one neighborhood or area," added Poff. "It's not just for Jackson. We do love Jackson. The zoo will stay in Jackson whatever happens, but we want it to be seen as a quality great zoo attraction."

Zoo officials plan to discuss open meetings with the board at their September 16 meeting.

