Pisgah wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Over 6 hundred votes were cast on MSNewsNow.com. You chose a Dragon that blazed a trail and then some.

Pisgah wins with 41 percent of the vote. Don Ragsdale had another stellar performance. He rushed for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns. Ragsdale's first score was a 40 yard dash on the 2nd play from scrimmage as the Dragons beat Richland 51-35.

The End Zone Play of the Week Final Standings

1. Pisgah (Don Ragsdale TD)

2. Jackson Academy (Kinkead Dent drops dime to Walker Benner for TD)

3. Pearl (Johnny Winston go ahead TD)

4. Canton (Jontarius Brown TD pass to Tyquan Henderson)

