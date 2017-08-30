Pisgah wins The End Zone Play of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Over 6 hundred votes were cast on MSNewsNow.com. You chose a Dragon that blazed a trail and then some.
Pisgah wins with 41 percent of the vote. Don Ragsdale had another stellar performance. He rushed for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns. Ragsdale's first score was a 40 yard dash on the 2nd play from scrimmage as the Dragons beat Richland 51-35.
The End Zone Play of the Week Final Standings
1. Pisgah (Don Ragsdale TD)
2. Jackson Academy (Kinkead Dent drops dime to Walker Benner for TD)
3. Pearl (Johnny Winston go ahead TD)
4. Canton (Jontarius Brown TD pass to Tyquan Henderson)
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.