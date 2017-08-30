13-year-old charged in attack of 61-year-old woman

Jackson police have charged 13-year-old Corey Smith with aggravated assault auto burglary and armed robbery. The teen is accused of brutally stabbing a 61-year-old woman on Cypress drive, in her carport, and stealing her car.

"The lady was found laying in a pool of blood it was obvious she had been severely assaulted," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "When officers arrived they found she had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body."

Police say they pulled Smith out of the victim's Toyota RAV 4 right in front of Jim Hill High School. Investigators say another teen ran off on foot when they approached the car. The vehicle now being processed as detectives look for clues.

"I'm not sure if it was a knife, the only thing we can say right now is a sharp instrument probably a knife but we have not recovered a weapon or anything at this time linking to this incident," added Commander Jones.

Back on Cypress Drive, residents are shocked at the nature of the crime, and the age of the accused.

"It's really kind of scary to hear like right down the street that something like this kind of horrific thing happened by someone such a young age," said Natalie Cole. "Thirteen is very young."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.