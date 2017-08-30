Bond set for teen charged in stabbing, robbery of Jackson woman

A teen charged in the brutal attack on a 61-year old woman has made his initial appearance in court.

Corey Smith, who turned 14 years old on Thursday, was given a $225,000 bond. In court, a JPD detective said Smith admitted to stabbing the 61-year-old victim multiple times in the face with a kitchen knife and cutting her ear off. He also admitted to the other crimes he is charged with.

Jackson police charged Smith with aggravated assault, auto burglary and armed robbery.

The attack happened Wednesday in the victim's carport on Cypress Drive.

"The lady was found laying in a pool of blood it was obvious she had been severely assaulted," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "When officers arrived they found she had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body."

Police say Smith then stole the victim's Toyota RAV 4. Police found him in the stolen car outside of Jim Hill High School. Investigators say another teen ran off on foot when they approached the car. The vehicle is now being processed as detectives look for clues.

Back on Cypress Drive, residents are shocked at the nature of the crime and the age of the accused.

"It's really kind of scary to hear like right down the street that something like this kind of horrific thing happened by someone such a young age," said Natalie Cole. "Thirteen is very young."

Smith is an 8th grader enrolled at Whitten Middle School. According to court records, he also lives on the same street as the victim, where the crimes occurred.

