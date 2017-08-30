26 year old woman shot in foot on Maria Drive in Jackson

An argument led to gunfire Wednesday night in Jackson. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the foot in the 1500 block of Maria Drive.

Jackson Police Department Commander Tyree Jones says, the suspect, who the woman knows, then took her car and wrecked it in Northwest Jackson.

22 year old Laxeyveas Byrd is in custody. The unidentified woman is in stable condition.

