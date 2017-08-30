SWAC Central: Tony Hughes 8/30 press conference

Tony Hughes held his Jackson State game week press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers head to Fort Worth on Saturday to play TCU. Hughes named Brent Lyles as his starting quarterback, but said Jarrad Hayes will also see the field vs. the Horned Frogs.

"Brent Lyles, he will get the start. And both will play. I don't know when or where we'll put Jarrad Hayes in the game, but he definitely will play. And then depending on the game, where it is, when it is, the other two could see action. But that's not in stone, that they're going to definitely get in the game and play."

JSU is a underdog against a Big 12 opponent that received votes in both major preseason polls. Hughes embraces the challenge.

"It's important to show them that you can compete with anybody on any level at any time, you know that we're all human beings.All of those things that TCU does for respect is the thing that we're trying to build in our program to build respect. So the difference is I guess you would say the level of opponent. We just stepped into the big leagues boys."

Watch the entire press conference above.

