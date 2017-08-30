Drug and Child Porn investigation at downtown Jackson business

A drug and child porn investigation is underway at a downtown Jackson business. Fifty-six-year-old Kenneth Paul Rushing of Morton and 58-year-old Michael Gene Rushing of Jackson were arrested on a variety of drug charges at Wholesale Auto Parts on Gallatin Street.

Drug Enforcement Administration officials say what began as a routine drug investigation quickly turned in to a much more disturbing discovery.

“It started with an opioid case and ended with a child porn case and it also ended being a sexual battery case,” said Special agent in charge Daniel Comeaux.

He says last month the DEA began investigating at the downtown Jackson business after receiving a tip that illegal prescription drugs were being sold here.

But he says drugs weren't the only thing law enforcement found.

DEA officials tell us the drug diversion investigation led them to human trafficking, child pornography, and much more.

“For us, the Drug Enforcement Administration, this is first time this has happened,” added Comeaux.

The DEA called on the Attorney General's Office and other agencies that executed the search warrant Wednesday. Three on your side was there as business owner Michael Gene Rushing was arrested.

His brother Kenneth Rushing was also taken into custody but denied doing anything wrong.

For now, the men are facing multiple drug charges including felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and cocaine. Kenneth Rushing is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Comeaux says as the investigation continues and more evidence is collected from this business, they could also face child porn and sexual battery charges.

“We don’t know how many children were involved and I won’t go into detail about the pornography at this time, “ said Comeaux.

The men were booked into the Hinds County Jail pending an initial appearance. The Bureau of Victim Assistance, Cyber Crime, and Public Integrity Divisions of the AG's office were involved in this case.

