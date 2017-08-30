Miss Mississippi is a Quality of Life finalist at Miss America - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Miss Mississippi is a Quality of Life finalist at Miss America

Posted by Maggie Wade, News Anchor
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Mississippi News Now) -

Miss Mississippi participated in the Miss America arrival ceremony Wednesday in Atlantic City.  Anne Elizabeth Buys is also a Quality of Life finalist for her platform, Water for Life.    

She works to bring clean drinking water to those in need locally and around the world.  This is the sixth year in a row for Mississippi to receive this distinction.

Miss Mississippi is one of seven contestants chosen for the honor.

