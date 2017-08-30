The End Zone Extra Point: Lanier

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.Lanier snapped a 20 game losing streak in style. They execute the reverse in the 3rd quarter, Cornelius Scott takes it to the house for an 85 yard touchdown. Bulldogs beat Pass Christian 26 - 21 for their first win since September 2015.
Here's how you can get your highlight on WLBT Sports. There's 3 ways to send video
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
