Belhaven hosts Millsaps Thursday in Riverside Rumble

The Riverside Rumble comes to the Belhaven Bowl for the first time. Belhaven hosts Millsaps Thursday night in an annual matchup between Jackson's Division III schools. The Blazers and Majors both look to rebound from losing 2016 campaigns.

It's Year 2 for Belhaven in the Bowl Stadium. If you don't know by now, it's all about the Air Raid.

Hunter McEachern threw for 3,722 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Hal Mumme likes his development and the momentum from winning the Rumble and the 2016 season finale.

"Well, he came a long ways last year," Mumme said. "We weren't allowed to be in the NCAA stats because of the transition. But if we had, he would've been leading every division in passing yards per game. Threw 31 touchdown passes as a freshman, which is pretty good. I think he's gonna grow a lot this year."

Belhaven's defense struggled in 2016, allowing 50+ points in 8 games. Mumme feels getting a healthy group of Blazers back will make a difference. "We had a great defense at the beginning of last year. And then we played those two road games against #1 Wisconsin-Whitewater and #10 Hardin-Simmons. We came back with 7 of the 11 starters out for the season. Now we have the starters back, plus the guys that started the rest of last year."

Millsaps looks to rebound from a 3 and 7 season. If you delve past the mark, 6 of those games were decided by 6 points or less. Three-time All-SAA lineman Austin Harris returns along with quarterback Chance Clowers.

The Majors feel they have the pieces to turn the corner.

"Well, I think we're in a lot better shape going into camp," Millsaps head coach Aaron Pelch said. "I would tell you that this football team is more prepared and dedicated in the offseason than last year's team. So we've been able to hit the ground running a little bit more, we haven't been setback with injuries and pulls and that kind of thing. I think that's the thing that stands out to me the most. We got some new defensive stuff going in, so I'm feeling pretty good about it."

