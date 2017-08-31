This Morning on WLBT: Harvey moving our way today - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

This Morning on WLBT: Harvey moving our way today

Posted by Wilson Stribling, News Anchor
Connect

Good morning. The storm that has caused so much misery in Texas and Louisiana is moving into Mississippi today, though as a much weaker system. Harvey, now a Tropical Depression, will bring mostly wind and rain. First Alert Meteorologist Heather Sophia will be tracking the storm this morning, and she'll let us know what's in store for us once it's gone.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!

Powered by Frankly