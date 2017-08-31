16-year-old charged in Hilltop Inn and Suites murder denied bond

A 16-year old, charged with capital murder in the death of a man at a Jackson hotel, has made his initial appearance in court.

The judge ordered no bond for Cedric Mitchell, a junior at Lanier High School, who is accused of killing of 57-year-old David Peden at the Hilltop Inn and Suites on August 12. He has no prior arrests according to court officials.

Mitchell turned himself in to police Wednesday evening. 23-year-old Quantineahia Webster was also arrested and charged with capital murder in the death.

Peden was shot multiple times, including once in the head, likely between 3 am and 4 am on Saturday, August 12.

A motive has not yet been determined.

