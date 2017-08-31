JPD: Human remains discovered on Greenwood Ave.

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a home on Greenwood Avenue in Jackson.

Commander Tyree Jones says they are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The remains were so badly decomposed that police were not able to identify gender or race.

Commander Jones says the remains were found in a blue tarp with possible head trauma.

The remains were found by new property owners who were there cleaning the house.

CSI, Robbery Homicide, and the coroner were all on scene.

Police say when they arrived on scene, trash was burning behind the home.

