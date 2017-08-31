JPD: Human remains discovered on Greenwood Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD: Human remains discovered on Greenwood Drive

Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in Jackson.

The remains were found near the 2800 block of Greenwood Drive. 

CSI and Robbery Homicide are headed to the scene.

The coroner is also on scene. 

