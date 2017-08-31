Police suspect foul play after remains found in Jackson home

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a home on Greenwood Avenue in Jackson.

One resident, Charlene Meza says she did not expect to see police cars lining what she says is usually a quiet street. "I'm kind of worried about our safety now,"

A cleaning crew getting a house ready for new owners found the body.

"They were behind the residence burning trash, and when they pulled the blue tarp outside, that's when they discovered there were human remains inside the blue tarp," explained Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones.

Jackson Police responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They noticed the body had possible head trauma. The remains were so decomposed, they weren't able to determine race, gender or age.

"I have a little girl and sometimes we come in when its still dark and we leave when its still dark.. and it worries me. Are we going to be next?" said Meza, who lives just down the road from where police were searching.

Sarah Jones has two young children, and moved into the house across the street from where the body was found, just about a month ago.

That's around the same time people moved out of the house where the body was found.

"So we've probably been here the whole time, and it's been over there - oh man. It's kind of crazy that's going on only like two houses down from me," said Jones.

Right now, JPD is calling the case a "suspicious death investigation" and haven't mentioned any possible suspects.

"We would have to have someone to have a possible match to before we could confirm any type of DNA. So again we're going to research, our missing persons files, and we're just going to attempt to obtain information from anyone in the neighborhood," said Commander Jones.

A medical examiner will be looking at the body to search for more information on this case.

CSI, Robbery Homicide, and the coroner were all on scene.

