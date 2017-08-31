Wilkinson Co. inmate dies after fight in jail

The Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, is investigating an inmate's death.

Deandre Davis died before he could be transported to a local hospital Wednesday.

Officers responded to a fight in one of the housing units where Davis was found seriously wounded.

Medics attended to his wounds until paramedics arrived, but Davis died in the ambulance.

The facility has been placed on lock down.

