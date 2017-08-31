Beat The Bear returns for 2017 season

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear is back for the 2017 season.
It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.
Here are the Week 1 games, my picks are in bold.
Beat The Bear - Week 1
Mississippi State beats Charleston Southern
Ole Miss beats South Alabama
Southern Miss beats Kentucky
TCU beats Jackson State
Alcorn State beats Miles
#2 North Dakota State beats Mississippi Valley
#3 Florida State beats #1 Alabama
#11 Michigan beats #17 Florida
#22 West Virginia beats #21 Virginia Tech
#25 Tennessee beats Georgia Tech
Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks
- Comment on this post on the Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports facebook page
- Most correct games picked wins
- We're working on getting a grand prize for the person that picks the most correct games this season.
