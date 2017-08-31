Week 1 Magnolia State kickoff times & how to watch

College football in the Magnolia State kicks off Thursday. Here's a listing of how you can watch every game involving Mississippi teams

Week 1

Thursday, August 31st

6:00pm: Mississippi College at Clark Atlanta

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mc/

7:00pm: Millsaps at Belhaven

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/belhaven/

Saturday, September 2nd

2:00pm: Delta State vs. Tarleton State

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/dsu/

2:30pm: Mississippi Valley at #2 North Dakota State

- Online: ESPN3.com

3:00pm: Mississippi State vs. Charleston Southern

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: SEC Network

3:00pm: Southern Miss vs. Kentucky

- TV: CBS Sports Network

- Online: CBS Sports Network

6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Miles

- Online: http://www.alcornsports.com/watch/

6:30pm: Ole Miss vs. South Alabama

- TV: ESPNU

- Online: ESPNU

7:00pm: Jackson State at TCU

- TV: FOX Sports Southwest

- Online: FOXSportsGo.com

