Week 1 Magnolia State kickoff times & how to watch

College football in the Magnolia State kicks off Thursday. Here's a listing of how you can watch every game involving Mississippi teams
Week 1
Thursday, August 31st
6:00pm: Mississippi College at Clark Atlanta
- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mc/
7:00pm: Millsaps at Belhaven
- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/belhaven/
Saturday, September 2nd
2:00pm: Delta State vs. Tarleton State
- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/dsu/
2:30pm: Mississippi Valley at #2 North Dakota State
- Online: ESPN3.com
3:00pm: Mississippi State vs. Charleston Southern
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: SEC Network
3:00pm: Southern Miss vs. Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online: CBS Sports Network
6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Miles
- Online: http://www.alcornsports.com/watch/
6:30pm: Ole Miss vs. South Alabama
- TV: ESPNU
- Online: ESPNU
7:00pm: Jackson State at TCU
- TV: FOX Sports Southwest
- Online: FOXSportsGo.com
