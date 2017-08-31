Family of stabbing victim forgiving to 14-year-old attacker

A Jackson teen celebrated his birthday behind bars today as he turned 14 and had his first court date.

Corey Smith is being charged with aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery.

Smith allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times and left her to die in her carport.

Neighbors say Smith lived in the house next door the the woman.

61-year-old Shirley Jones, may have just returned home from work when the vicious attack occurred according to her brother.

Shirley Jones' brother said that while trying to fight him off, she was stabbed several times in the face, neck, arms, hands, and fingers.

Jones remains hospitalized after surgery and is in good spirits.

In court Thursday morning, Smith's bond was set at $225-thousand.

The community is on edge after the brutal attack. One neighbor hid behind her door saying, "No comment no comment. This is scary. They recently moved in maybe a month and a half ago."

Giles described his sister as very kind, hardworking and religious. He said she was just an innocent person attacked in her own driveway. She was a woman just trying to pay her bills.

With all the heartache, the family of the victim is still willing to forgive the boy.

"We are angry but we are forgiving. We are also praying for his family, said Giles.

