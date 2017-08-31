New hotel to be built in Fondren

By: Jennifer Kennedy

Heritage Hospitality group announced their plans to build a Homewood Suites Hotel in the Fondren/UMMC area as early as 2019.

It will be located on a two-acre site on State Street in Jackson.

Homewood Suites will be the first hotel to have been built in the area in over 30 years.

The hotel will feature 125 spacious suite-style rooms, an outdoor courtyard, and an indoor pool. It will also include other amenities that Homewood Suites are known for.

CEO of Heritage Hospitality, Chico Patel, stated that the hotel will create an enormous financial benefit for both the city and neighboring businesses.

Demolition for the hotel will begin in the next 30 days.

