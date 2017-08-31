Hattiesburg woman arrested for failure to pay child support

By: Jennifer Kennedy

52 year-old Angela Layne Benfield-Warren, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday for failure to pay child support for nine years.

She was indited by Lamar Count grand jury on one felony count of non-support of a child.

The indictment states that Benfield-Warren failed to support her child between March 2008 and February 2017.

She was bonded out Wednesday evening on a $5,000 bond.

Benfield-Warren faces five years in prison, restitution, and a $500 fine.

