Hattiesburg woman arrested for failure to pay child support

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By: Jennifer Kennedy

52 year-old Angela Layne Benfield-Warren, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday for failure to pay child support for nine years. 

She was indited by Lamar Count grand jury on one felony count of non-support of a child.

The indictment states that Benfield-Warren failed to support her child between March 2008 and February 2017.

She was bonded out Wednesday evening on a $5,000 bond. 

Benfield-Warren faces five years in prison, restitution, and a $500 fine. 

