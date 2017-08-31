SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: NW Rankin Cougars - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: NW Rankin Cougars

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
FLOWOOD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

If they beat Pearl on Friday night, Northwest Rankin certainly won't call it an upset. The Cougars enter our SportsDeck Game of the Week 2-0 and in pursuit of a win over top-ranked Pearl. 

For a full NWR preview, click the video above. 

