Three arrested, two wanted in Brookhaven bank robbery

A bank in Brookhaven was robbed early Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to a robbery at State Bank branch on East Monticello Street around 8 a.m.

Officers in the area found a person in the woods near the bank matching the description of one of the culprits.

An investigation into the armed robbery determined that other individuals were involved.

Robert Earl Collins Jr, Jakeish Parker, and Walter Owens were all arrested and charged in the robbery.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Lattrick Williams and Pierre Thomas in connection with the robbery.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Williams or Thomas, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

