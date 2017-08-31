MHP to start state-wide Labor Day enforcement - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHP to start state-wide Labor Day enforcement

MHP to start state-wide Labor Day enforcement

Mississippi Highway Patrol will start their state-wide Labor Day enforcement period tomorrow at 6 P.M. It will last until midnight on Monday.

Troopers will be stationed on major highways to enforce speeding, seat belt, and reckless driving violations.

Last year, MHP worked 170 crashes. One was deadly. 

Their goal is to have zero fatalities and prevent drinking and driving this Labor Day. 

