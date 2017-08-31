Man shot at west Jackson apartment complex - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot at west Jackson apartment complex

Posted by Morgan Howard
JACKSON, MS

By: Jennifer Kennedy

A man was shot twice in the arm at Greenbriar Apartments on McDowall Road Thursday night. 

The suspect fled in a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

The victim drove himself to the intersection of Raymond Road and Ellis Avenue. He is in stable condition

