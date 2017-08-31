Check your charities before making a disaster relief donation

Mississippians always want to know how they can help following disasters. But there's a warning to do your research before you open your pocketbook.



"Clearly to me when you use good common sense," noted Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "And you go back to the three basics which is somebody you know first. Second, would be faith based organizations direct relationships. And then the third, the Red Cross and charities that may be on our website."



He's talking about an online directory of the charities registered to accept donations in Mississippi. The agency also puts together an annual report that lets you see the percentage of the funds the charities actually spent for a charitable purpose, not overhead costs.



"Another thing, if you look at ones that just rose up today," Hosemann said. "And you say well they're good sounding names. That's probably one you ought to reconsider."



Religious and government groups won't show up on the agency site. But you can find them through the Better Business Bureau Give Wise Alliance site.

John O'Hara has been on the receiving end of disappointed calls from folks who had the best of intentions but...



"People give to these funds like saying hey, I thought I gave $10 via text message," explained O'Hara. "I got hit with $100. When I looked up the number, it was one digit off from the relief fund. I just thought it was an extra number."



The latest pop-up charity scheme- can easily come through GoFundMe.



"She has no idea who this person is," noted O'Hara as he looked at one GoFundMe account. "It's just a picture of a man, in the rain, carrying his dog."



So before you cough up the cash, ask questions.

