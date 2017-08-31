18-wheeler jackknifed, blocking traffic on waterworks curve - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18-wheeler jackknifed, blocking traffic on waterworks curve

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Ricky Howard Source: Ricky Howard
Source: Ricky Howard Source: Ricky Howard
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler jackknifed on waterworks curve going north.

One lane of traffic is open. It appears a FedEx truck is involved.

There is no word yet on injuries in this wreck.

Please avoid this area if possible.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly