Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
By: Jennifer Kennedy

The governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, is joining forces with MEMA, Reed's Metals, local Lincoln County schools and businesses to aid in relief efforts across the Houston area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. 

Gov. Phil Bryant, Bernard Reed of Reed's Metals, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith will be at The Mississippi Coliseum on September 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to pick up donations.

"This is a coordinated effort we are proud to assist in. The governor and I believe it is our moral responsibility to lend a helping hand to our neighboring state of Texas," Reed said. 

Individuals who would like to contribute to relief efforts can drop-off at any Reed's metals locations in Meridian, Tupelo, Richland, and Brookhaven. 

The city of Ridgeland is also collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey clean-up. The city learned of Pascagoula's recent adoption of League City, Texas to aid that community in cleaning up after the flood water subsides. Ridgeland has decided to help with this coordinated effort. 

Ridgeland City Clerk, Paula Tierce, stated, "The experience of the City of Pascagoula in working with cities during and after a disaster is invaluable and we felt that we could help in ways that are most needed by assisting them.”

Drop-off locations in Ridgeland include:

  • Ridgeland City hall
  • Ridgeland police department
  • Ridgeland central station
  • Ridgeland fire station 2
  • Ridgeland fire station 3
  • Ridgeland fire station 4
  • Public Works Complex

They will be accepting donations until 7:30 a.m. on September 7. 

Items that are needed include:

  • cleaning supplies
  • tools of all kinds
  • boots
  • bottled water
  • trash bags - heavy duty
  • work gloves
  • sanitizing wipes
  • portable generators
  • wet/dry vacs
  • dehumidifiers
  • pressure washers
  • blower fans
  • wheelbarrows
  • gift cards

