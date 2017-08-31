Madison County family helps in the fight against childhood cancer

Dozens of children are diagnosed with cancer in Mississippi each year. At least 43 kids every single day across the country are diagnosed.

A Madison County family is working to give them a fighting chance.

The parents, twin sister, and baby sister of Campbell Dale presented a check for $30,000 at Batson Hospital at the Children's Cancer Clinic from the Campbell Bulldog Fund and Going Gold for Mississippi Kids Thursday morning.

Campbell passed away almost two years ago when he was 5 years old from a rare cancer of the soft tissue.

Jill Dale said, "The money we have raised so far will be used to advance, to further advance research for childhood cancer. Whether its different treatment options, protocols, we hope that this money can be used to one day maybe find a cure. Because we were told that there was nothing else that could be done to save our child's life we wanted to do more, so that one day other families won't hear the words we heard."

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The Dale family says this is a way to carry on Campbell’s memory and the light of other children in the battle of their lives.

