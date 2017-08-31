Jackson city councilman rolls out "Not On My Block" crime prevention program

There have been a string of violent crimes committed in the capital city recently and many of the perpetrators are teenagers.

Jackson city councilman Aaron Banks called a town hall meeting Thursday night, inviting members of his Ward 6 and any other Jackson residents who would like to attend to discuss this issue.

Banks rolled out a 5-step crime prevention plan called "Not On My Block".

Concerned citizen Lee Bernard says the city could face dire consequences if it doesn't get a handle on crime.

Bernard said, "The city of Jackson just needs to do a little more with dealing with crime. When I say that, I mean it takes a village to raise a child, therefore everyone needs to help. Because we sit back, we're gonna lose Jackson. Everybody's gonna move out."

City Councilman Aaron Banks said, "If we want to see economic develop. If we want to see businesses come into our city, you know, then we gotta get this crime under control. And it's not that the numbers are high. The numbers aren't high. It's the perception of crime and the types of crime that happen."

Banks says the "Not On My Block" program focuses on building relationships, engaging teens on the street and their parents and most importantly, reporting anything that seems out of place in your community.

He is challenging every man from every block in south Jackson to participate.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.