Suspect on the run after firing multiple gunshots at Jackson apartment

Jackson police are on the hunt for a person who fired shots at a south Jackson apartment complex, striking one man.

The shooting happened at Greenbriar Apartments just off McDowell Road shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening.

Malvina Stinger said, "I heard five shots. The guy ran up towards my steps then he turned back around and I saw his arm and it was bleeding where he got shot at."

Apartment residents ducked for cover after hearing multiple gun shots ring outside their door.

Stringer said, "I thank God. I'm blessed because my grandson had just come from the store and was coming up the steps."

Others who heard the gunshots ran to see who was injured.

Mary Rodgers said, "They went on and took him to the hospital because he was shot so bad."

Jackson police said the victim drove himself to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

One resident said, "I have grandchildren. That bullet could hit anybody and killed them. They are shooting all the time. I wish all this violence could stop."

Jackson Police are looking for the suspect now. They tell 3 On Your Side the person left the scene in a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Stringer added, "I don't know what the problem is, but the gun violence has to stop."

If you have any information, please call Jackson police.

