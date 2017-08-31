Mississippi College falls in overtime thriller at Clark Atlanta

Press Release from Mississippi College Athletics

Despite a strong second half comeback, the Mississippi College football team dropped the 2017 season opener, 32-29, at Clark Atlanta on Thursday night.

The Choctaws trailed 22-14 at the halftime break, but answered with 15 straight points to grab a 29-22 advantage with 2:03 remaining when Ty Jobe rushed in from 12 yards out for his third touchdown of the night.

The Panthers were able to respond with a 75-yard drive in the final two minutes to tie the game and a 44-yard field goal in overtime gave CAU the season-opening victory.

Jobe rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries, while junior Tiberias Lampkin had a game-high 98 yards on 11 rushes. Junior Alizee Chubbs, an Atlanta native, had 58 yards on the ground, giving the Choctaws 207 rushing yards on the night.

Panther quarterback, Johnathon McCrary, a Vanderbilt transfer, tallied 293 yards of total offense with four total touchdowns to lead CAU to the victory.

The Choctaws will be back in action next Saturday (Sept. 9) at #18 Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo.

