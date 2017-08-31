Plenty of rain and touchdowns as Belhaven beats Millsaps 42-37

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Belhaven wins the Riverside Rumble for the 2nd straight year. The Blazers beat Millsaps 42-37 at a rainy Bowl Stadium. Thursday marked the first victory for Team Green at their new home.
Sophomore Hunter McEachern had a stellar start, throwing 4 touchdowns in the first half. Millsaps trailed by as much as 15 but they rallied to lead 29-28 at the half. The Blazer defense made key 2nd half stops as the rain stopped.
1-0 Belhaven has a Week 2 bye, Blazers travel to Texas Lutheran on September 16th. 0-1 Millsaps travels to Texas Wesleyan on September 9th.
Watch more Rumble highlights above.
