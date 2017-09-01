New overnight: Sunshine returns just in time for long holiday we - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight: Sunshine returns just in time for long holiday weekend

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Best news for us; Harvey moves out and sunny skies move in. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.

An bizarre death investigation is underway in Jackson. We'll have details on the disturbing discovery.

At the top of the hour, you'll hear from the family member of a woman who was stabbed in Jackson by a young teenager.

See you in 10.

~Joy

  • 'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge

    Friday, September 1 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-01 06:51:56 GMT
    Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.More >>
  • Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:41 GMT
    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

  • VIDEO: Shark spotted swimming near man trying to elude police

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-08-31 15:20:29 GMT

    A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away. 

