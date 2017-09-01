Man found dead in car that drove into lake identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man found dead in car that drove into lake identified

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person has died after a car went into a lake off Hwy 18.

The coroner has identified the man as Robert Paige.

According to Hinds County Sheriff's Department Pete Luke, a car was found in a small lake off of Hwy 18 in Hinds County.

This happened on Lebanon Pine Road just off Hwy 18.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly