Week 3 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 3 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison, Chuck Stinson, and Rachel Richlinski will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

Three big rivalries are renewed tonight: The River City Classic, the 94th Simpson County Super Bowl, and the Battle for Yazoo. You'll see highlights of all three showdowns. We'll try to bring a total of 14 games your way:

Northwest Rankin at Pearl (Game of the Week)

Brandon at Clinton

D'Iberville at Madison Central

Lanier vs. Wingfield

Callaway at Hewitt-Trussville (AL)

Vicksburg at Warren Central

Southaven at Germantown

Florence at Terry

Jackson Prep at Forest

Jackson Academy at St. Joseph

Hazlehurst at Crystal Springs

Central Hinds at St. Aloysius

Magee at Mendenhall

Yazoo County at Yazoo City

If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, and Lanier in Week 2.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

