Week 3 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 3 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison, Chuck Stinson, and Rachel Richlinski will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
Three big rivalries are renewed tonight: The River City Classic, the 94th Simpson County Super Bowl, and the Battle for Yazoo. You'll see highlights of all three showdowns. We'll try to bring a total of 14 games your way:
Northwest Rankin at Pearl (Game of the Week)
Brandon at Clinton
D'Iberville at Madison Central
Lanier vs. Wingfield
Callaway at Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
Vicksburg at Warren Central
Southaven at Germantown
Florence at Terry
Jackson Prep at Forest
Jackson Academy at St. Joseph
Hazlehurst at Crystal Springs
Central Hinds at St. Aloysius
Magee at Mendenhall
Yazoo County at Yazoo City
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, and Lanier in Week 2.
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
