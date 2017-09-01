3 On Your Side Investigates: Mike Moore's next target

It was 20 years ago this summer that Mississippi Attorney General Mike Moore stood before reporters in Washington to announce a milestone settlement, calling it the most historic public-health achievement in history.

He and other attorneys-general had sued the big tobacco companies, claiming they marketed and sold what they knew was an addictive and deadly product, resulting in crushing health care costs to treat those affected. The companies agreed to pay the states more than $200 billion.

Mississippi's share was about $4 billion, to be used to help get people off cigarettes and stop others from picking up the habit.

The deal made Mike Moore a celebrity, but after he decided not to run for re-election in 2003, he largely disappeared from public. He continued to work quietly on other big projects from his law office in Flowood, where 3 On Your Side learned about his latest opponent. It's one that he says is killing 50,000 Americans every year.

"There's literally 140 people every day in America dying of opioid overdosing," said Moore, now 65 years old. "Think about that. If we had airplanes flying over the country and every day one crashed, 140, next day 140, next day 140; we would shut the airways down and find out what was causing that. What's happening in America right now is everybody's talking about the opioid addiction, but nobody's really doing anything about it."

What he is doing is encouraging states and other public entities to sue the makers of opioid drugs, claiming -among other things, they pushed doctors to overprescribe the powerful pills meant for treatment of severe pain.

"(Opioid drugs are) not for somebody who has dental surgery or somebody who has shoulder surgery," said Moore. "Shoulder surgery, sure, it hurts for a few days, but you don't give a 30-day supply and then give them another 30-day supply, and then another 30-day supply, and then create an addict who has to go out and try to get another prescription, or if they can't get another prescription, they go out on the street."

Moore says some doctors, pharmacies, and even the FDA bear some responsibility, but it's the manufacturers who were pushing their product so aggressively.

"What the drug companies did was they hired hundreds and hundreds of "detailers", drug salesmen, who go out to the doctors' offices and they would go in there and tell them, 'Doc, we've got this new drug. It's called Oxycontin. It'll give continued-release opioids, you know, to these patients, and there's less than one percent chance of becoming addicted.' That's where they got the information. And so doctors were duped," said Moore. "They were told this stuff was less addictive than they originally thought it would be, and that's why the market grew so big for opioids."

He says that's why the manufacturers should be the ones who cough up the billions of dollars that he says could save people's lives.

"You need about $75 billion to provide treatment, prevention, and education programs, and do all the things in the middle with the criminal justice system, the regulations, and changing the way the companies and the doctors and others do business, to solve this problem," said Moore. "So if we're going to do something about it, let's get to it."

Mississippi's current attorney general, Jim Hood, filed the first lawsuit against the drugmakers, back in 2015. Since then, Moore and his team have convinced half a dozen more to file, and he expects that many more by this fall.

"What I really want is, not only the drug companies but the distributors, some of the drug store chains and others who are partly responsible. I want them to sit down at a table tomorrow with the public-health community, with the attorneys general, and sit down and come up with a compromise to try to resolve this tomorrow," he said. "Whether a lawyer ever makes a penny or not, frankly, I don't care. I really, sincerely don't. What I want to do is be a part of another 'solve,' if you will, of a huge public-health epidemic."

That epidemic has hit home for the former attorney general, and it's something that fuels his passion to stop it.

"I've had family members that have been addicted to these drugs, and I've showed up at the emergency room with them overdosed," he says. "I've carried them into the emergency room myself, I've watched as the doctors saved their lives and gave them Naloxone, I've watched as they've struggled with addiction, I've watched them in treatment and out of treatment, and failing in treatment and out of treatment, and I've watched them be sober and become productive citizens again. So I know what works and what doesn't work, and I know the pain and suffering that comes from this stuff. I want to do something about it."

Running on his tobacco record, he's getting more states' attention. He says if this effort succeeds, it would be the third-largest case in American history, behind tobacco and the BP oil-spill settlement, which he negotiated.

"My proudest moment in life is to know that thousands, hundreds of thousands, of people, probably millions of people; won't die from lung cancer or heart disease because of the tobacco effort that Mississippi led," added Moore. "What I'd like to do also now is to say that Mississippi led another case where we keep 50,000 people a year from dying from opioid overdose. If we do that, it's a pretty proud moment. Forget the money."

