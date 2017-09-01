JPS Investigative Audit: Graduation Requirements

On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education released its audit report of the Jackson Public School District, which found the district in violation of 24 out of the 32 standards that all Mississippi public school districts are required to meet.

The MDE evaluated areas such as graduation requirements, immunizations, school safety, building conditions, school buses, testing, curriculum, library conditions, school meals and teacher reviews.

When evaluating graduation requirements, investigators found that all seven district high schools failed to ensure all students met the outlined requirements established by the District Board and the State Board of Education, which are below:

14.1: Each student receiving a standard high school diploma has earned the minimum number of Carnegie units as specified in Appendices A-1 through G. (See Appendix A) Students receiving a standard diploma may select from four (4) graduation pathways as specified by the local school district’s graduation requirements. 14.1.1: Entering ninth graders in 2005-2006 and thereafter (seniors of school year 2008-2009 and later) are required to have a minimum of 21 Carnegie units as specified in Appendix A-1. 14.1.2: Entering ninth graders in 2008-2009 and thereafter (seniors of school year 2011-2012 and later) are required to have a minimum of 24 Carnegie units as specified in Appendix A-2, unless in accordance with school board policy, their parent/guardian requests to opt the student out of Appendix A-2 requirements. This student would be required to complete the graduation requirements specified in A-1. 14.1.3: Entering eleventh graders in 2010-2011 and thereafter (seniors of school year 2011-2012 and later) who chose the Career Pathway Option are required to earn the minimum graduation requirements specified in Appendix A-3. 14.1.4: Beginning in school year 2011-2012, all eighth grade students are required to have an Individualized Career and Academic Plan (iCAP) prior to exiting the eighth grade. 14.1.5: Innovative Programs 14.1.6: Early Exit Diplomas 14.2: Each student receiving a standard diploma has achieved a passing score on each of the required high school exit examinations. 14.3: Each student who has completed the secondary curriculum for special education may be issued a special diploma or certificate of completion, which states: "This student has successfully completed an Individualized Education Program." 14.4: Each student with disabilities receiving a Mississippi Occupational Diploma has successfully completed all minimum requirements established by the State Board of Education. (See Appendix G.) 14.5: The student who fails to meet the graduation requirements is not permitted to participate in the graduation exercises. Note: Students enrolled in grades 7-12 may be awarded a Carnegie unit credit provided the course content is a Carnegie unit bearing course in the current edition of the Approved Courses for the Secondary Schools of Mississippi Manual. REGULATIONS: Miss. Code Ann. § 37-16-7, § 37-16-11(1), § 37-16-11(2), and § 37-16-17, 7 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 3, Ch. 28, R. 28.2, R. 28.3, 7 Miss. Admin. Code Pt.3, Ch.34, R. 34.1, 7 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 3, Ch. 36, R. 36.1, R. 36.2, R. 36.3, R. 36.4, and Appendices A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5 and G of the Mississippi Public School Accountability Standards, 2016

The MDE found that of the 1,404 graduating seniors for the 2016-2017 school year, 149 of those students failed to meet the graduation requirements. 86 graduates failed to meet the minimum number of Carnegie units and 63 graduates failed to achieve a passing score on each of the required exit examinations.

Here's a break down of the findings by high school:

Callaway High School - The MDE reviewed records for 224 graduating seniors. Twelve of the 224 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 20 of the 224 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and 32 of the 224 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Forest Hill High School - The MDE reviewed records for 145 graduating seniors. Five of the 145 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 2 of the 145 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and 7 of the 145 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Jim Hill High School - The MDE reviewed records for 224 graduating seniors. Forty-nine of the 224 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 4 of the 224 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and 53 of the 224 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Lanier High School - The MDE reviewed records for 122 graduating seniors. Two of the 122 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 15 of the 122 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and 17 of the 122 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Murrah High School - The MDE reviewed records for 332 graduating seniors. Seven of the 332 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 20 of the 332 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and 27 of the 332 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Provine High School - The MDE reviewed records for 180 graduating seniors. Seven of the 180 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 1 of the 180 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams, 8 of the 180 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

Wingfield High School - The MDE reviewed records for 177 graduating seniors. Four of the 177 graduates lacked required Carnegie units to meet graduation requirements, 1 of the 177 graduates lacked required passing scores on each of the required high school exit exams and five of the 177 graduates failed to meet graduation requirements, but the District permitted them to participate in graduation exercises.

