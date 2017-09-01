JPD looking for house burglary suspects - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD looking for house burglary suspects

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for several house burglary suspects.

They have video from a home that was broken into on August 28th. 

At least 3 men can be seen in the video.

If you recognize these men or have any information, please contact police at 601-960-1234.

