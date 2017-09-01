Jackson State University fires director of bands

Jackson State has fired it's director of bands.

O'Neill Sanford says he was fired Wednesday and he still can't believe it happened.

He is waiting to seek legal advice, and he's working to prepare an official statement that will be released soon.

Sanford served at JSU for 5 years, worked as a recruiter for the Department of Music for 3 years, and directed Sonic Boom for the past 2 years.

He was given a reason for being let go, but he is not prepared to release that right now.

Sanford served as a visiting assistant professor of music, principal recruiter for the department of music and director of bands for the University.

According to his bio, he became a music educator in 1965.

We are working to get more details on this developing story.

