CORONER: More details revealed about human remains found in tarp

On Tuesday, September 5, the coroner said that the skeletal remains have still not been identified. The coroner was able to determine that the man is middle-aged and had extensive surgery on his legs sometime in the past. He likely walked with a limp.

Jackson police say the man that died in a car last Friday morning in a Hinds County lake was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation after human remains were found at a home on Greenwood Avenue Thursday.

JPD identifies the body found in the lake as Robert Paige.

Paige was wanted for questioning in the city's 40th homicide of the year. On Thursday, the human remains of an unidentified mid-elderly aged white man were found inside the home wrapped in a blue tarp.

Police say the man died of a gunshot wound to the head. His body was badly decomposed. Police haven't yet determined when the victim was killed.

