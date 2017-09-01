UPDATE: Body found in Greenwood Avenue home had been dead at least one year

The Hinds County Coroner has released new information about the decomposed human remains found inside a Greenwood Avenue home on August 31.

Now, Jackson police are saying the victim has been dead for at least a year.

On Tuesday, September 5, the coroner said that the skeletal remains have still not been identified.

The coroner was able to determine that the remains are from a middle-aged white man. The coroner also said the man had extensive surgery on his legs sometime in the past. He likely walked with a limp.

The remains of the man were found inside the house wrapped in a blue tarp. A cleaning crew was getting the house ready for new owners when the body was found.

Police say the man died of a gunshot wound to the head.The coroner has not yet determined when the victim was killed.

This was the 40th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

Anyone with any information about this missing person or a missing person matching the description is urged to call Jackson Police.

Another man who lived at the home on Greenwood Avenue was found dead inside a car in a Hinds County pond.

Police say the driver, 71-year-old Robert Paige, was wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation.

