Alcorn County man arrested in AG’s largest counterfeit investigation

43 year-old Russell Haynie was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges after a major counterfeit investigation.

Haynie, of Alcorn County, was arrested at his home Wednesday morning.

Investigators found over $2 million worth of counterfeit goods. Items discovered included Yeti-brand products, Life Proof and Otter Box phone cases, Ray Ban sunglasses, Beats by Dre, and Apple and Bose products.

Investigators also found multiple high-end bags by Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach, MCM, and Tory Burch.

The search of Haynie’s home was part of General Hood’s Knock Out Knock Offs (KOKO) Taskforce, and it was the largest undercover counterfeit operation since the KOKO’s inception eight years ago.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, United States Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Haynie was booked into the Alcorn County Jail without bond pending his initial appearance and revocation hearing.

Haynie is charged with one felony count of wire and mail fraud, selling counterfeit goods, and felon in possession of a firearm, with more charges expected. If convicted on all existing counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison and several thousands in fines.

If you believe you have been ripped off by Haynie or others, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 601-359-4230 or 800-281-4418. You can also download the free “Consumer’s Guide to Counterfeit Products” here.

