Desoto County man arrested for child exploitation

A 51-year-old Desoto County man has been arrested for child exploitation.

51-year-old James Michael Williams was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of child exploitation.

Williams, of Walls, was arrested following an investigation of suspicious online activity by the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit. He was booked into Desoto County Detention Center.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 40 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

