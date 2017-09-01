3 On Your Side Investigates: What's really going on inside JPS classrooms?

The Jackson Public School District could be in trouble if the Commission on School Accreditation decides an emergency exists within the school system at a state hearing on September 13.

This after MDE released a detailed investigative audit which found the district in violation of 24 out of the 32 standards that all Mississippi public school districts are required to meet.

One of the areas evaluated in the district was instructional management.

MDE monitored 58 schools, of which 49 of them were found to be in violation of instructional management requirements.

Officials evaluating the schools documented that many teachers failed to actively engage students in learning, use classroom time effectively and communicate clearly. But the report also details some other alarming observations in JPS classrooms.

For example, MDE continuously states the teachers failed to demonstrate knowledge on the subjects and curriculum they were teaching to their students.

The reports also details numerous examples of misconduct, both from teachers and students in the classrooms. One such instance occurred at Boyd Elementary School, where seven classrooms were evaluated. The teachers failed to provide a positive classroom environment, and students demonstrated a lack of respect for peers and teachers, according to the audit.

The MDE says they observed a student asking a question to which the teacher responded, “Leave me alone and be quiet.”

At Chastain Middle School, the students misbehaved to such a degree that no instruction took place in the class. For example, students left the classroom while the teacher called for them to stop, students used profanity and watched videos on their cell phones during class time.

At Forest Hill High School, MDE reports four teachers simply didn't teach at all and failed to provide students with any instruction or assignments. In another classroom the teacher had no lesson for the students, but instead they all gathered around her desk to watch videos at her computer.

There are also multiple examples across the school district, from elementary schools to high schools, where the schools failed to provide certified personnel to instruct the students.

At Boyd Elementary School it was documented that at least two classrooms were being instructed by personnel not certified to teach and, according to school officials, this had been going on for over a month.

At Jim Hill High School, one classroom had a non-certified instructor who had been a substitute teacher for two weeks. She did not instruct the students and did not have a lesson plan or work for the students for the two weeks that she had been present. In an Algebra II classroom, the students were on Chapter 1 of the Algebra II textbook -- in April.

