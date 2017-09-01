Former Federal corrections officer sentenced for bribery

Posted by Jennifer Kennedy

A former federal corrections officer at the Yazoo County prison has been sentenced for bribery.

Former corrections officer, 27-year-old Julius Pearson of Madison County, was sentenced on August 31 to 12 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for bribery.

Beginning in August 2016, Pearson began smuggling tobacco into the Yazoo County federal prison. He was paid approximately $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering tobacco to inmates inside the facility.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

