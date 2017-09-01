JPS Investigative Audit: School Meals

Over several months, MDE has been evaluating the Jackson Public School District by making both announced and unannounced visits to area schools. On Thursday, they released a scathing audit, detailing the 24 violations uncovered during their investigation.

The audit has revealed concerning information about the meals being provided to students in the school district.

18 schools were found to be in violation of the Child Nutrition and School Wellness Policy requirements. MDE has determined that the district lacks adequate facilities management to ensure the safe storage, preparation and service of food, the consistency in maintaining production records and implementing the meal pattern requirements, and consistent implementation of the potable water requirements.

For example, at Brown and Green elementary schools, the schools failed to ensure proper milk temperatures were maintained. In fact, the MDE observed milk being left outside of the cooler for an extended amount of time.

Green Elementary School also failed to store food properly, even storing produce on the floor. MDE also reports that leftover food was not labeled after it was taken out of the original packaging.

At McWillie and Watkins elementary schools, both failed to ensure proper temperature for food storage and Bailey APAC Middle School failed to provide working sinks for their cafeteria staff.

Findings by school:

Brown Elementary School • The school failed to ensure that proper milk temperatures were maintained. The MDE observed milk being left outside the cooler for an extended time.

Watkins Elementary School • The school failed to ensure proper temperature for food storage. The MDE observed no thermometers in the cooler or freezer. The school failed to eliminate or remediate hazards in the kitchen. The MDE observed excessive water on the floor. The school failed to properly maintain the production book. Food items were not properly credited.

Key Elementary School • The school failed to provide students with the opportunity to choose their food items. The MDE witnessed school staff instructing students which items to take.

Green Elementary School • The school failed to ensure that proper milk temperatures were maintained. The MDE observed milk being left outside the cooler for an extended time. • The school failed to post the current health inspection. • The school failed to store food properly. The MDE observed produce stored on the floor. Leftover food was not labeled after it was taken out of the original packaging.

Power APAC Elementary School • The school failed to provide students with the opportunity to choose their food items. The MDE witnessed school staff instructing students which items to take.

Boyd Elementary School • The school failed to properly maintain the production book. Food items were not properly credited and portions prepared/served did not reconcile.

Wilkins Elementary School • The school failed to ensure that potable water was available for students during the meal service.

McWillie Elementary School • The school failed to ensure proper temperature for food storage. The MDE observed no thermometers in the cooler or freezer. The school failed to meet the meal pattern for lunch. The fruit/vegetable requirement was not met.

Chastain Middle School • The school failed to provide students with the opportunity to choose their food items. The MDE witnessed school staff instructing students which items to take. The school failed to meet the meal pattern for lunch. The fruit/vegetable requirement was not met.

Bailey APAC Middle School • The school failed to provide an operable handsink for the cafeteria staff.

Kirksey Middle School • The school failed to offer the required components of a reimbursable meal on each serving line.

Forest Hill High School • The school failed to provide the required OVS signage for breakfast. One (1) of the two (2) serving lines did not have the required signage.

Murrah High School • The school failed to provide the required OVS signage near the beginning of the serving line.

Provine High School • The school failed to provide the required OVS signage near the beginning of the serving line.

Callaway High School • The school failed to have production records available for review by MDE staff.

