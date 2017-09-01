JPS school bus problems detailed in MDE investigative audit

The Mississippi Department of Education has released its audit report of the Jackson Public School District, which found the district in violation of 24 out of the 32 standards that all Mississippi public school districts are required to meet.

The MDE has found that the school district is noncompliant in its transportation program requirements. The reports states that JPS failed to inspect all 229 buses on a quarterly bases. They also failed to ensure the arrival of all buses to the schools prior to the start of class.

MDE says the Office of Safe and Orderly Schools, Division of Pupil Transportation continues to receive complaints from parents and District staff regarding the arrival and departure of buses. In addition, while in the District, the MDE consistently observed late bus arrivals, including buses arriving as late as one hour.

Complaints include:

Students are arriving to school as late as 10:00 a.m.

Students are absent from school because parents have to leave for work prior to the bus arriving and they are unable to leave work to take their children to school.

Students are unable to eat breakfast at school.

Late buses create problems for the operation of the cafeteria because they are still having to serve breakfast to students arriving on late buses, when they should be preparing for lunch.

Reports made by administrators indicate departure (pick-up) times for students after school are as late as 5:00 p.m.

Buses tagged as “out-of-service” are being used on regular bus routes.

In the bus fleet inspection report, three of the buses are marked as being on recall. Other defects include, inoperable wheelchair lifts, broken emergency window hatches and broken emergency window buzzers.

