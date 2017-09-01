Silver Alert canceled for Guntown man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old William Daniel “Dan” Davis, Jr, of Guntown on Friday and it was soon afterwards canceled.

MBI officials say Mr. Davis was found safe.

Davis is described as a white male, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday about 7:00 a.m. on Davis Street in Guntown driving a black 2003 extended cab Ford F-250.

Mr. Davis was wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

